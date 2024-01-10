New Brand-New Title: “Iowa Orthodontist Creates Viral Online Persona to Engage Millions”

Brad Podray, an orthodontist from Ankeny, Iowa, has gained millions of followers on social media platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram with his alter ego, Scumbag Dad. Podray, also a new father, uses online videos to parody other internet influencers and creators. While his online persona may be controversial and mean-spirited, Podray has found a way to incorporate social commentary into his content through bizarre humor.

Podray’s journey as Scumbag Dad began when his wife, visual artist Hannah Sung, expressed her admiration for “Your Korean Dad,” a compassionate internet character played Nick Cho. In response, Podray came up with the idea of creating an evil and relatable version of a dad, which eventually evolved into Scumbag Dad. Through his videos, Podray aims to mock popular viral sensations and highlight the absurdity of their content.

Although Podray has faced challenges, with some of his posts being censored on TikTok due to their controversial nature, his audience continues to grow. Collaborating with Sung, he constantly develops new ideas for Scumbag Dad and aims to engage his viewers with satire and unconventional humor.

During a recent shoot at the Merle Hay Mall, Podray was joined fellow TikTok star Kommander Karl. Together, they filmed skits and interacted with shoppers to create engaging and entertaining content. One of their videos, featuring a parody of “true kindness” videos, received more than 65,000 views in just three days.

Looking ahead, Podray dreams of bringing his creativity to the silver screen with a show on platforms like Hulu, Netflix, or cable television. However, to achieve this goal, he acknowledges the need to adapt his content to suit a more family-friendly audience. Despite his growing popularity as Scumbag Dad, Podray remains committed to his orthodontic practice and being a real dad.

To stay connected with Scumbag Dad, you can find and follow Brad Podray on TikTok (@TheScumbagDad), Instagram (ScumbagDadOfficial), and YouTube (@ScumbagDad).