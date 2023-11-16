Who Is Scarlett Johansson In Sing?

In the animated musical comedy film “Sing,” Scarlett Johansson lends her voice to the character of Ash, a punk-rock porcupine with a fiery spirit and a passion for music. Directed Garth Jennings and produced Illumination Entertainment, “Sing” takes audiences on a delightful journey into the world of a singing competition where animals showcase their talents.

FAQ:

Q: What is “Sing” about?

A: “Sing” tells the story of Buster Moon, a koala who owns a struggling theater and decides to host a singing competition to save his beloved establishment. The film follows the journeys of various animal contestants as they pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles.

Q: Who is Scarlett Johansson?

A: Scarlett Johansson is a renowned American actress and singer. She has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films, including “Lost in Translation,” “The Avengers,” and “Marriage Story.” Johansson’s versatile talent has earned her multiple awards and nominations throughout her career.

Q: What is Ash like in “Sing”?

A: Ash is a rebellious porcupine who is part of a musical duo with her boyfriend, Lance. However, their relationship becomes strained when Lance leaves the band. Ash must find her own voice and embrace her individuality as she navigates the challenges of the singing competition.

Q: How does Scarlett Johansson bring Ash to life?

A: Through her voice acting, Scarlett Johansson infuses Ash with a blend of toughness, vulnerability, and determination. She captures the character’s emotional journey and showcases her vocal talents in the film’s musical numbers.

Q: What is the significance of Ash’s character in “Sing”?

A: Ash represents the importance of staying true to oneself and pursuing one’s dreams despite setbacks. Her story arc highlights themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the power of music to heal and inspire.

In “Sing,” Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of Ash adds depth and charm to the film’s ensemble cast. Her distinctive voice and ability to convey emotion make Ash a memorable and relatable character for audiences of all ages. So, if you’re curious to witness Scarlett Johansson’s vocal talents and experience the joy of animated musical entertainment, “Sing” is a must-watch film.