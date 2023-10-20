Who is Sandra Mason on The Golden Bachelor?

Sandra Mason, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia, made a memorable entrance on Night 1 of The Golden Bachelor. While she didn’t receive the first impression rose, she has left a lasting impression on Gerry Turner, the bachelor, in each episode since. As of Episode 4, Sandra is one of the remaining nine women in the mansion.

According to Sandra’s official ABC bio, the 75-year-old is ready to find “the one.” Her dream man is described as handsome, sensitive, and intelligent. Sandra is also a cruise lover who hopes her partner will be ready to travel the world with her. She is not afraid to show affection and loves spending time with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting, and playing racquetball. Sandra is also a previous winner on the game show Wheel of Fortune.

In addition to her fun personality, Sandra has shared some interesting facts about herself. She enjoys listening to Luther Vandross to get in “the mood,” is proud of her high credit score, and has 32 favorite NFL teams.

For those who want to keep up with Sandra outside of the show, she can be followed on Instagram at @sandrathejoy. Unfortunately, according to Reality Steve rumors, Sandra is not one of the final three contestants. However, these rumors are not confirmed until proven otherwise, so viewers will have to continue watching to see how far she makes it on The Golden Bachelor.

