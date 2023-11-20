New Celebrities Gear Up for the Ultimate Jungle Experience in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

A thrilling new season of the wildly popular reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, is about to hit screens on Sunday, November 19. This year’s lineup promises an exciting mix of personalities, including radio DJ and Made in Chelsea star, Sam Thompson. With eight years of reality show experience under his belt, Sam is no stranger to the challenges that lie ahead.

Having made his mark on shows like Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Sam is ready to step into the Australian wilderness and face his fears head-on. “I am a huge fan of the show,” he gushed. “Ant and Dec are my idols too, and it’s going to be really surreal meeting them.”

While Sam may be a familiar face on our screens, his entrance into the jungle is bound to surprise his former Made in Chelsea co-stars. He anticipates their reaction, laughing, “they will definitely all vote for me to do a trial as they are all going to want to throw me under the bus every single time!”

As the countdown to the series premiere looms, Sam’s excitement continues to build. However, he does have some trepidation about what challenges await him. Like many of us, he has a particular aversion to spiders, expressing his distaste, “I don’t know anyone who likes spiders. The smaller they are, the worse it is, and I am a bit of a screecher.”

Sam’s journey into the jungle comes at an opportune time, as his girlfriend, former Love Island star Zara McDermott, recently bid farewell to Strictly Come Dancing. Despite not wanting to steal her spotlight, he shared that she is incredibly supportive and proud of his decision to join the show.

As anticipation for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here reaches fever pitch, viewers can look forward to witnessing Sam Thompson and a captivating array of celebrities as they face their fears and test their limits in the ultimate jungle experience.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Sam Thompson?

A: Sam Thompson is a radio DJ and former cast member of the reality show Made in Chelsea.

Q: What other reality shows has Sam Thompson appeared in?

A: Sam Thompson has appeared in shows like Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Ghost Hunt, The Celebrity Circle, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Q: Who is Sam Thompson’s girlfriend?

A: Sam Thompson is in a relationship with former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Q: When does the new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here start?

A: The new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here premieres on ITV1 on Sunday, November 19, at 9pm.