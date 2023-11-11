Who is Romo’s Wife?

In the world of professional sports, athletes often capture the hearts of fans not only with their exceptional skills but also with their personal lives. One such athlete who has garnered significant attention is Tony Romo, the former NFL quarterback. While Romo’s career on the field has been widely discussed, many people are curious about the woman who stands his side as his wife. So, who is Romo’s wife?

Meet Candice Crawford Romo

Romo’s wife is none other than the stunning Candice Crawford Romo. Born on December 16, 1986, in Lubbock, Texas, Candice is a former beauty queen, journalist, and television personality. She gained prominence as a reporter for KDAF-TV in Dallas, where she covered various sports events, including the Dallas Cowboys, the team for which her husband played.

Candice’s path crossed with Tony’s in 2009 when they were introduced a mutual friend. The couple hit it off and began dating shortly after. Their relationship blossomed, and they tied the knot on May 28, 2011, in a lavish ceremony in Dallas, Texas. Since then, they have become one of the most beloved power couples in the sports world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Tony Romo and Candice Crawford meet?

A: Tony and Candice were introduced a mutual friend in 2009.

Q: When did Tony and Candice get married?

A: They got married on May 28, 2011.

Q: What is Candice Crawford’s profession?

A: Candice is a former beauty queen, journalist, and television personality.

Q: Did Candice Crawford Romo work in sports journalism?

A: Yes, she worked as a reporter for KDAF-TV in Dallas, covering various sports events, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Q: Do Tony and Candice have children?

A: Yes, they have three children together: Hawkins, born in 2012, Rivers, born in 2014, and Jones, born in 2017.

In conclusion, Candice Crawford Romo is not only the wife of former NFL quarterback Tony Romo but also an accomplished individual in her own right. With her beauty, intelligence, and successful career, she has become an inspiration to many. Together, Tony and Candice continue to make headlines, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.