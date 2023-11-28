Who is Roman Reigns’ Real Brother?

In the world of professional wrestling, Roman Reigns has become a household name. Known for his incredible athleticism and charismatic personality, Reigns has captured the hearts of fans around the globe. But who is his real brother? Let’s dive into the intriguing family ties of this wrestling superstar.

The Real Brother: Matthew Anoa’i

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, comes from a long line of professional wrestlers. One of his real brothers is Matthew Anoa’i, better known his ring name “Rosey.” Rosey was also a professional wrestler who competed in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) from 2002 to 2006. He was a part of the tag team known as 3-Minute Warning and later formed a comedic duo with The Hurricane.

Tragically, Matthew Anoa’i passed away on April 17, 2017, at the age of 47. His untimely death left a void in the wrestling community, and his memory continues to be cherished fans and loved ones alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are Roman Reigns and Matthew Anoa’i biological brothers?

A: Yes, Roman Reigns and Matthew Anoa’i were biological brothers. They shared the same parents and were part of the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family.

Q: Did Matthew Anoa’i also wrestle under the name Roman Reigns?

A: No, Matthew Anoa’i wrestled under the ring name “Rosey,” while Roman Reigns adopted his own unique persona in the wrestling world.

Q: Are there any other siblings in the Anoa’i family who are involved in wrestling?

A: Yes, Roman Reigns and Matthew Anoa’i have several other siblings who have pursued careers in professional wrestling. Notable names include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Yokozuna, and Rikishi.

Q: How did Matthew Anoa’i pass away?

A: Matthew Anoa’i passed away due to heart failure. His death was a shock to the wrestling community, and his absence is deeply felt.

The bond between Roman Reigns and his real brother, Matthew Anoa’i, extended beyond the wrestling ring. Their shared passion for the sport and their family’s legacy made them a formidable duo. While Matthew may no longer be with us, his impact on the wrestling world will always be remembered.