Who is Roman Reigns brother?

Roman Reigns’ Brother: The Untold Story of Matthew Anoa’i

In the world of professional wrestling, Roman Reigns has become a household name. Known for his incredible athleticism, charisma, and undeniable presence in the ring, Reigns has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But behind the scenes, there is another member of the Anoa’i family who has also made his mark in the wrestling industry – Roman Reigns’ brother, Matthew Anoa’i.

Matthew Anoa’i, better known his ring name Rosey, was born on April 7, 1970, in Pensacola, Florida. He was a part of the legendary Anoa’i wrestling dynasty, which includes his father, Sika Anoa’i, and his uncle, Afa Anoa’i, both of whom were successful professional wrestlers themselves.

Rosey began his wrestling career in the late 1990s, making appearances in various promotions such as Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now known as WWE). However, it was during his time in WWE that he gained significant recognition.

In 2002, Rosey formed a tag team with his cousin, Eddie Fatu, who was known as Jamal or Umaga. Together, they were known as 3-Minute Warning and wreaked havoc on their opponents. The duo’s unique blend of power and agility made them a formidable force in the tag team division.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty?

A: The Anoa’i wrestling dynasty is a family of Samoan-American professional wrestlers. It includes notable names such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, and many others.

Q: What happened to Rosey?

A: Tragically, Rosey passed away on April 17, 2017, at the age of 47. His death was attributed to congestive heart failure.

Q: Did Roman Reigns and Rosey ever team up in WWE?

A: Yes, Roman Reigns and Rosey briefly teamed up in WWE in 2003 as part of a storyline involving their family ties. However, their partnership was short-lived.

Although Rosey’s career may not have reached the same heights as his brother Roman Reigns, his contributions to the wrestling industry should not be overlooked. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and will always be remembered as a beloved member of the Anoa’i family.