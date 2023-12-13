Who is Robert Plant’s wife now?

Robert Plant’s Current Wife: All You Need to Know

Robert Plant, the legendary rock musician and former lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin, has had a fascinating personal life that has often captivated fans and the media alike. Over the years, Plant has been in several high-profile relationships, but who is his wife now? Let’s delve into the details.

Who is Robert Plant’s Current Wife?

Robert Plant’s current wife is Patricia “Patty” Griffin, an acclaimed American singer-songwriter. Born on March 16, 1964, in Old Town, Maine, Griffin has had a successful career in the music industry, known for her folk and Americana style. She has released numerous albums and has received critical acclaim for her soulful and heartfelt performances.

Plant and Griffin have been together since 2012 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019. Their relationship has been characterized mutual respect and a shared passion for music.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who was Robert Plant’s first wife?

Robert Plant’s first wife was Maureen Wilson, whom he married in 1968. They had three children together before divorcing in 1983.

2. Did Robert Plant remarry after his divorce from Maureen Wilson?

Yes, after his divorce from Maureen Wilson, Robert Plant remarried. He tied the knot with Shirley Wilson in 1986, but they divorced in 2008.

3. How did Robert Plant and Patty Griffin meet?

Robert Plant and Patty Griffin met through mutual friends in the music industry. They quickly formed a deep connection and began dating in 2012.

4. Is Patty Griffin also a member of Led Zeppelin?

No, Patty Griffin is not a member of Led Zeppelin. She is an independent artist with her own successful music career.

In conclusion, Robert Plant’s current wife is Patty Griffin, a talented singer-songwriter. Their relationship has brought joy to both their personal lives and the music they create. As fans, we can only hope that their love and shared passion for music continue to inspire them and their audiences for years to come.