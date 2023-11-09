Who is Richer Between Kim and Kylie?

In the world of celebrity wealth, the Kardashian-Jenner family is often at the forefront. With their successful businesses and massive social media followings, it’s no wonder that people are curious about who among them is the richest. Two members of the family who frequently find themselves in this comparison are Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner. So, who is truly the wealthiest between the two?

Kim Kardashian West: Kim Kardashian West, the eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has built an empire around her name. She gained initial fame through her reality TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and has since ventured into various business endeavors. Kim owns KKW Beauty, a cosmetics line that has seen tremendous success, as well as Skims, a shapewear brand. Additionally, she has made lucrative deals with brands and has a massive social media following.

Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, has also made a name for herself in the business world. She gained recognition through her appearances on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and later launched her own cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. The brand became immensely popular, with products selling out within minutes of release. In 2019, Kylie sold a majority stake in her company, valuing it at $1.2 billion.

Comparing their wealth: Determining who is richer between Kim and Kylie is not a straightforward task. While Kim has been in the industry longer and has a wider range of business ventures, Kylie’s success with Kylie Cosmetics has been nothing short of extraordinary. However, according to Forbes’ annual list of billionaires, Kylie was named the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, surpassing even Mark Zuckerberg.

FAQ:

Q: What does “self-made” mean?

A: “Self-made” refers to individuals who have built their wealth and success without significant financial assistance or inheritance.

Q: Are Kim and Kylie’s fortunes solely from their businesses?

A: No, both Kim and Kylie have various income streams, including brand endorsements, sponsored social media posts, and appearances on their reality TV show.

Q: Who is the wealthiest overall in the Kardashian-Jenner family?

A: While Kim and Kylie are often compared, it is worth noting that their half-sister, media mogul and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, holds the title of the wealthiest in the family.

In conclusion, determining who is richer between Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner is a complex matter. Both sisters have achieved remarkable success in their respective business ventures, making it difficult to declare a clear winner. However, with her self-made billionaire status and the immense success of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner currently holds the crown as the wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.