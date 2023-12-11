Who is returning to Blacklist season 10?

Blacklist Season 10: The Return of Familiar Faces

Excitement is building among fans of the hit crime thriller series, Blacklist, as the highly anticipated tenth season is set to hit screens soon. With each passing season, the show has managed to captivate audiences with its intricate plotlines, intense action, and a stellar cast. As we gear up for another thrilling installment, one burning question remains: Who will be returning to Blacklist season 10?

The Familiar Faces Making a Comeback

Blacklist fans can rejoice as several beloved characters are set to make a comeback in the upcoming season. Leading the pack is the enigmatic Raymond “Red” Reddington, portrayed the incomparable James Spader. Reddington’s cunning and mysterious nature have been a driving force behind the show’s success, and his return promises to bring more intrigue and suspense.

Another fan-favorite character making a comeback is Elizabeth Keen, played the talented Megan Boone. Keen’s complex relationship with Reddington has been a central focus of the series, and her return is sure to add another layer of depth to the storyline.

In addition to Reddington and Keen, viewers can also expect the return of other key characters, including Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), and Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq). These characters have played pivotal roles in previous seasons, and their reappearance is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When will Blacklist season 10 premiere?

A: The exact premiere date for Blacklist season 10 has not been announced yet. However, fans can expect it to hit screens sometime in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates!

Q: Will there be any new characters in season 10?

A: While the focus will primarily be on the returning characters, there may be some new faces joining the cast in season 10. Keep an eye out for exciting announcements!

Q: Is season 10 the final season of Blacklist?

A: As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether season 10 will be the final season of Blacklist. The show’s creators have hinted at the possibility of continuing the story beyond season 10, but nothing has been set in stone.

As the countdown to Blacklist season 10 begins, fans can’t help but speculate about the twists and turns that lie ahead. With the return of beloved characters and the promise of more gripping storylines, it’s safe to say that this season will be one for the books. Get ready for another thrilling ride!