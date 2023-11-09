Who is Priyanka Chopra ex?

Priyanka Chopra, the renowned Indian actress, singer, and former Miss World, has had a successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood. With her talent and beauty, she has captured the hearts of millions around the world. However, her personal life has also been a subject of interest for many. One question that often arises is, “Who is Priyanka Chopra’s ex?”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who is Priyanka Chopra’s ex-husband?

A: Priyanka Chopra was previously married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony held in India. However, they announced their separation in 2021.

Q: Did Priyanka Chopra have any other ex-boyfriends?

A: Before her marriage to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was rumored to have been in relationships with several high-profile individuals. However, she has always been private about her personal life, and these rumors have never been confirmed.

Q: How long were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together?

A: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dated for approximately two years before getting married. They first met at the Met Gala in 2017 and began dating shortly after. Their whirlwind romance quickly captured the attention of the media and their fans.

Q: What led to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ separation?

A: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not publicly disclosed the specific reasons for their separation. However, they have stated that their decision was mutual and that they remain friends. They have also emphasized their commitment to maintaining a positive relationship.

Priyanka Chopra’s love life has always been a topic of fascination for her fans. While her marriage to Nick Jonas was highly publicized, she has managed to keep her previous relationships under wraps. Despite the end of her marriage, Priyanka Chopra continues to focus on her successful career and philanthropic endeavors.

In conclusion, Priyanka Chopra’s ex-husband is Nick Jonas, and they were married for a few years before announcing their separation. However, it is important to respect their privacy and remember that celebrities are entitled to their personal lives away from the spotlight.

Definitions:

– Bollywood: The Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, India.

– Hollywood: The American film industry, primarily located in Los Angeles, California.

– Miss World: An international beauty pageant competition where contestants from different countries compete for the title of Miss World.