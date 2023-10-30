Travis Kelce’s Publicist Faces Backlash for Controversial Instagram Post

In a recent turn of events, Travis Kelce’s publicist, Pia Malihi, has found herself in hot water due to a post on her Instagram story. The post in question featured a birthday wish from a friend, accompanied a series of images, one of which included Kelce’s new partner, Taylor Swift. However, what has caught the attention of fans and supporters alike is the presence of a clown emoji obscuring Swift’s face.

The reaction to this post has been swift and severe, with many expressing their disappointment and frustration towards Malihi. Publicists are expected to maintain a positive and professional image for their clients, and openly mocking their client’s partner is a step too far. Regardless of personal opinions about Taylor Swift or the relationship, Malihi’s actions have been widely criticized.

This incident has raised questions about the future of Malihi’s career as Kelce’s publicist. Recognized for her previous success in crafting Kelce’s image and maintaining his reputation, this misstep potentially puts all of that hard work at risk. One mistake can have significant consequences, and Malihi may find herself seeking new opportunities in the industry.

Interestingly, some fans have pointed out that Malihi has previously worked with Scooter Braun, who is infamous for his contentious history with Taylor Swift. Braun’s involvement in preventing Swift from owning the rights to her earlier albums has made him a target of the Swiftie army. The connection between Malihi and Braun has only fueled the fire of criticism against her, as fans question her loyalties and judgment.

As the backlash continues to mount, it remains to be seen how Travis Kelce will respond to the situation and what actions he will take regarding Malihi’s future as his publicist. Only time will tell if this incident will have a lasting impact on his image and career.

FAQs

Q: What was the controversial Instagram post about?

A: The controversial Instagram post featured a birthday wish from a friend, along with a series of images, one of which included Travis Kelce’s new partner, Taylor Swift. What sparked controversy was the presence of a clown emoji obscuring Swift’s face.

Q: Why is there backlash against Travis Kelce’s publicist?

A: The backlash stems from the fact that a publicist is expected to maintain a positive and professional image for their clients. Openly mocking a client’s partner is seen as crossing a line and has led to disappointment and frustration from fans and supporters.

Q: Will Travis Kelce find a new publicist?

A: While it is uncertain what actions Travis Kelce will take, there is a possibility that he may consider finding a new publicist due to the controversy surrounding Pia Malihi’s actions.

Q: What is the connection between Pia Malihi and Scooter Braun?

A: Pia Malihi has previously worked with Scooter Braun, who has had a contentious history with Taylor Swift. Braun’s interference in Swift’s ownership of her earlier albums has made him a target of criticism from Swift’s fans. The connection between Malihi and Braun has raised questions about her loyalties and judgment.