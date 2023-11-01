Who is Peregrine Pearson? A Closer Look at Sophie Turner’s New Love Interest

Just a couple of months after the public announcement of her divorce from Joe Jonas, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has been spotted getting cozy with a new love interest named Peregrine Pearson during a weekend getaway to Paris. But who exactly is this mysterious man?

Peregrine Pearson, at 29 years old, is not your average individual. He hails from a distinguished background as an aristocrat and is the heir to the esteemed Cowdray Estate in East Sussex. The Pearson family, known for their high social rank, boasts a staggering net worth of £224 million. Peregrine himself resides in an impressive £5 million house in Chelsea, representing a life of wealth and privilege.

Interestingly, Peregrine’s romantic history includes a former relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, who happens to be King Charles’s goddaughter. However, their love story came to an end in September, paving the way for his connection with Sophie Turner.

The Pearson family’s influence extends beyond mere aristocracy. Peregrine’s father is a part-owner of the Pearson media empire and is the proud owner of the vast 16,500-acre West Sussex estate, which is home to the esteemed Cowdray Park polo club, where even members of the royal family have indulged in the sport. Clearly, Peregrine’s background and associations speak volumes about the circles he moves in.

As for how Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson crossed paths, the details remain somewhat elusive to fans. While Sophie currently follows Peregrine on Instagram, their initial connection remains a mystery. What we do know is that their romantic rendezvous in Paris, captured paparazzi, displayed an intimate moment of affection between the two.

While some may find this newfound romance surprising so soon after her divorce, it appears that Sophie Turner is forging her own path to happiness. Only time will reveal the true nature of her connection with Peregrine Pearson, but for now, we can only speculate on the delightful surprises that await this blossoming relationship.

