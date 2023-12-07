Who is OneStream owned?

OneStream Software: A Leader in Corporate Performance Management

Introduction

OneStream Software is a renowned provider of corporate performance management (CPM) solutions that empower organizations to streamline their financial processes and make informed business decisions. As a leading player in the industry, it is natural to wonder who owns this innovative company and drives its success.

Ownership and Leadership

OneStream Software is privately owned, with its majority stake held KKR, a global investment firm. KKR’s investment in OneStream reflects their confidence in the company’s potential and their commitment to supporting its growth and expansion. OneStream’s management team, led CEO Tom Shea, works closely with KKR to drive the company’s strategic direction and ensure its continued success.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is corporate performance management (CPM)?

A: Corporate performance management (CPM) refers to the processes and methodologies used organizations to manage their financial performance, plan and budget effectively, and make data-driven decisions.

Q: Who is KKR?

A: KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and credit. With a strong track record of supporting companies across various industries, KKR brings valuable expertise and resources to its portfolio companies.

Q: How does OneStream Software benefit from KKR’s ownership?

A: KKR’s ownership provides OneStream Software with access to additional capital, industry insights, and a global network of resources. This support enables OneStream to accelerate its product innovation, expand its market reach, and better serve its customers.

Conclusion

OneStream Software’s ownership KKR has positioned the company for continued success in the corporate performance management space. With a strong leadership team and the backing of a global investment firm, OneStream is well-equipped to drive innovation, deliver exceptional solutions, and help organizations worldwide optimize their financial processes.