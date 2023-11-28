Who is the Older Uso? Unveiling the Age Mystery of the Usos

In the world of professional wrestling, the Usos have become a household name. Known for their high-flying moves and charismatic personalities, this dynamic duo has captured the hearts of fans around the globe. However, one question that has often left fans puzzled is, “Who is older out of the Usos?” Today, we aim to unravel this age mystery and shed light on the birth order of these talented superstars.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the Usos?

A: The Usos, also known as Jimmy and Jey Uso, are a professional wrestling tag team currently signed to WWE. They are real-life twin brothers and members of the renowned Anoa’i wrestling family.

Q: Why is their age a topic of interest?

A: The age of the Usos has been a subject of curiosity among fans due to the natural intrigue surrounding twins and the desire to know who came into the world first.

Q: Are the Usos identical twins?

A: Yes, the Usos are identical twins. Identical twins occur when a single fertilized egg splits into two embryos, resulting in individuals who share the same genetic makeup.

Now, let’s put an end to the suspense. The older Uso is none other than Joshua Samuel Fatu, better known his ring name Jimmy Uso. Born on August 22, 1985, Jimmy holds the distinction of being the elder of the two brothers a few minutes.

His younger brother, Jonathan Solofa Fatu, known professionally as Jey Uso, was born on August 22, 1985, just moments after Jimmy. Despite being born on the same day, Jey is technically the younger of the two.

The Usos have been a formidable force in the wrestling industry for over a decade, capturing multiple tag team championships and delivering unforgettable performances in the ring. Their bond as brothers and partners has only grown stronger over the years, and their age difference has never hindered their success.

In conclusion, the age mystery of the Usos has been solved. Jimmy Uso is the older brother, born a few minutes before Jey Uso. As they continue to entertain fans with their incredible athleticism and undeniable charisma, the Usos will forever be remembered as one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history.