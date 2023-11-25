Who is older Derek or Julianne Hough?

In the world of entertainment, sibling duos have always captivated audiences with their talent and charisma. One such dynamic duo is the Hough siblings, Derek and Julianne Hough. Both renowned dancers and actors, they have made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. However, when it comes to their age, who is older? Let’s find out.

Derek Hough: Born on May 17, 1985, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Derek Hough is the older of the two siblings. He rose to fame as a professional dancer on the hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars.” With a career spanning over two decades, Derek has won a record-breaking six seasons of the show, solidifying his status as one of the most successful dancers in the competition’s history. He has also ventured into acting, appearing in various films and stage productions.

Julianne Hough: Julianne Hough, born on July 20, 1988, in Orem, Utah, is the younger sister of Derek. Like her brother, she gained recognition through “Dancing with the Stars,” where she won the competition twice. Julianne has also made a name for herself as a country singer and actress. She has starred in movies such as “Footloose” and “Safe Haven,” showcasing her versatility as a performer.

FAQ:

Q: How many years apart are Derek and Julianne Hough?

A: Derek Hough is three years older than Julianne Hough. He was born in 1985, while Julianne was born in 1988.

Q: Are Derek and Julianne Hough twins?

A: No, Derek and Julianne Hough are not twins. Derek is the older sibling, born in 1985, while Julianne was born in 1988.

Q: What are Derek and Julianne Hough known for?

A: Derek and Julianne Hough are best known for their exceptional dancing skills. They gained fame through the TV show “Dancing with the Stars” and have since pursued successful careers in acting and singing.

In conclusion, Derek Hough is the older sibling, born in 1985, while Julianne Hough is three years younger, born in 1988. Both have achieved remarkable success in their respective careers, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Their talent, dedication, and sibling bond continue to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.