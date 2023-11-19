Who is number 87 for the Colorado Buffaloes?

In the world of college football, players are often identified their jersey numbers. These numbers become synonymous with the athletes who wear them, representing their skills, positions, and contributions to the team. For the Colorado Buffaloes, number 87 holds a special significance. Let’s dive into the story behind this iconic jersey number and the player who currently wears it.

The History of Number 87:

Number 87 has a rich history within the Colorado Buffaloes football program. Over the years, several talented players have donned this jersey, leaving a lasting impact on the team and its fans. From standout wide receivers to formidable tight ends, number 87 has become a symbol of excellence and athleticism.

The Current Number 87:

As of the 2021 season, number 87 is proudly worn Nate Bonsu, a talented tight end for the Colorado Buffaloes. Bonsu, a junior, has already made a name for himself with his impressive performances on the field. Standing at 6’4″ and weighing 245 pounds, Bonsu possesses the physicality and agility necessary to excel in his position.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is a tight end?

A: A tight end is a position in American football. They typically line up on the offensive line and are responsible for both blocking and receiving. Tight ends are known for their versatility, as they can contribute to both the running and passing game.

Q: How does a player get assigned a jersey number?

A: The assignment of jersey numbers varies from team to team. In some cases, players may choose their numbers based on availability or personal preference. However, certain numbers may hold significance and be reserved for specific positions or players with exceptional talent.

Q: What is the significance of jersey numbers in college football?

A: Jersey numbers in college football often carry historical and cultural significance. They can represent the legacy of past players who have excelled in that particular number, creating a sense of pride and tradition within the program.

In conclusion, number 87 for the Colorado Buffaloes is currently worn Nate Bonsu, a talented tight end. As the season progresses, fans eagerly anticipate Bonsu’s contributions to the team and the legacy he will leave behind in the storied history of number 87.