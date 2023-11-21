Who is number 26 on the Colorado Rockies?

In the world of sports, fans often find themselves curious about the players who represent their favorite teams. Whether it’s their performance on the field or their personal lives off the field, fans want to know more about the individuals who wear their team’s jersey. For Colorado Rockies fans, one question that frequently arises is, “Who is number 26 on the team?”

Introducing Garrett Hampson

Number 26 on the Colorado Rockies roster belongs to Garrett Hampson, a talented infielder and outfielder. Hampson was born on October 10, 1994, in Reno, Nevada. He attended the University of Nevada, where he played college baseball for the Wolf Pack. In 2016, Hampson was drafted the Colorado Rockies in the third round of the MLB Draft.

Hampson’s Journey in the MLB

Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Hampson has become a valuable asset for the Rockies. Known for his speed and versatility, he has played multiple positions, including second base, shortstop, and center field. His agility and quickness on the basepaths have made him a threat to opposing teams, often stealing bases and creating scoring opportunities for his team.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Garrett Hampson’s batting average?

A: As of the latest statistics, Garrett Hampson has a career batting average of .247.

Q: How many home runs has Hampson hit?

A: Hampson has hit a total of 23 home runs in his MLB career.

Q: Is Hampson known for his defense?

A: Yes, Hampson is recognized for his defensive skills. He has made impressive plays in the infield and outfield, showcasing his range and athleticism.

Q: Has Hampson received any awards or honors?

A: While Hampson has not received any major awards or honors yet, he continues to make a significant impact on the Rockies’ roster.

In conclusion, number 26 on the Colorado Rockies is Garrett Hampson, a versatile player who brings speed, agility, and defensive prowess to the team. As he continues to develop his skills and contribute to the Rockies’ success, fans can look forward to witnessing his growth and impact on the field.