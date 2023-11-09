Who is number 2 on Instagram?

In the world of social media, Instagram has become a powerhouse platform, boasting over a billion active users. It has revolutionized the way we share photos, connect with friends, and even market products. But while everyone knows that Instagram’s top spot belongs to its parent company, Facebook, have you ever wondered who holds the coveted second place? Let’s dive into the world of Instagram rankings and find out who claims this prestigious position.

The Reigning Champion: Cristiano Ronaldo

With a staggering 300 million followers, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the title of the second most followed person on Instagram. Renowned for his incredible skills on the field, Ronaldo has also mastered the art of engaging with his fans through social media. His posts range from behind-the-scenes glimpses into his personal life to endorsements and promotions, making him a force to be reckoned with on the platform.

FAQ:

Q: Who is number one on Instagram?

A: The number one spot on Instagram is held Facebook itself, with over 400 million followers.

Q: How did Cristiano Ronaldo become so popular on Instagram?

A: Ronaldo’s immense popularity on Instagram can be attributed to his global fame as a football icon, his charismatic personality, and his consistent engagement with his followers.

Q: Who are some other popular Instagram accounts?

A: Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, other notable Instagram accounts include celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande, as well as brands like Nike and National Geographic.

Q: How does Instagram rank its users?

A: Instagram ranks its users based on the number of followers they have. The more followers an account has, the higher it ranks in terms of popularity.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly secured the second spot on Instagram, captivating millions of followers with his captivating posts. As the platform continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see who will rise to challenge Ronaldo’s reign and claim the title of the next Instagram sensation.