Who is not coming back to Blacklist season 10?

Blacklist Season 10: Which Characters Won’t Be Returning?

As the highly anticipated tenth season of the hit crime thriller series, Blacklist, approaches, fans are eagerly speculating about which beloved characters will be making a comeback. However, it’s also important to acknowledge that not all familiar faces will be returning for this new installment. Let’s take a closer look at who won’t be joining the cast for Blacklist Season 10.

Reddington’s Dembe Zuma

One character who won’t be making a return in Season 10 is Dembe Zuma, played Hisham Tawfiq. Dembe, a loyal and trusted confidant of the show’s protagonist, Raymond “Red” Reddington, has been a fan favorite since the series’ inception. However, Tawfiq has confirmed that he will not be reprising his role in the upcoming season, leaving fans wondering how Reddington will navigate the criminal underworld without his right-hand man.

Agent Elizabeth Keen

Megan Boone’s character, Agent Elizabeth Keen, will also be absent from Season 10. Keen, a former FBI profiler turned fugitive, has been a central figure in the show’s intricate plotlines. However, Boone has decided to move on from the series, leaving fans curious about the fate of her character and the impact it will have on the overall storyline.

FAQ

Q: Why won’t Hisham Tawfiq be returning as Dembe Zuma?

A: While the exact reasons for Tawfiq’s departure have not been disclosed, it is common for actors to pursue new opportunities or explore different projects after being part of a long-running series.

Q: Will Dembe Zuma and Agent Keen be replaced new characters?

A: It is unclear at this point whether new characters will be introduced to fill the void left Dembe Zuma and Agent Keen. The show’s creators have been tight-lipped about any potential additions to the cast.

Q: How will the absence of these characters impact the storyline?

A: The absence of Dembe Zuma and Agent Keen will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the narrative. Both characters played crucial roles in the development of the show’s central plotlines, and their departure will likely lead to new challenges and opportunities for the remaining characters.

While it’s always difficult to say goodbye to beloved characters, the departure of Dembe Zuma and Agent Elizabeth Keen opens up exciting possibilities for the upcoming season of Blacklist. As fans eagerly await the premiere of Season 10, they can only speculate about the new twists and turns that lie ahead in this thrilling crime drama.