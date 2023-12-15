Who is no longer friends with Meghan Markle?

Former Friends of Meghan Markle: The Fallout and Speculations

Over the years, Meghan Markle has become a household name, capturing the world’s attention with her marriage to Prince Harry and subsequent royal duties. However, as her life has undergone significant changes, so too have her friendships. Several individuals who were once close to the Duchess of Sussex are no longer in her inner circle, leading to much speculation and curiosity.

Who are the former friends of Meghan Markle?

One of the most notable former friends of Meghan Markle is Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian stylist and television personality. The two were once inseparable, with Mulroney even serving as Markle’s maid of honor at her wedding. However, their friendship hit a rough patch after Mulroney became embroiled in a controversy involving racial insensitivity. Since then, the two have reportedly distanced themselves from each other.

Another former friend is Piers Morgan, a British television presenter and journalist. Morgan had initially been supportive of Markle but later became critical of her and her relationship with Prince Harry. This led to a public falling out, with Morgan openly expressing his disdain for the Duchess.

Why did these friendships end?

The reasons behind the end of these friendships are varied and often shrouded in speculation. In the case of Jessica Mulroney, her involvement in a racially charged incident led to a significant strain on her relationship with Markle. The fallout from this incident reportedly caused irreparable damage to their friendship.

As for Piers Morgan, his change in attitude towards Markle and his public criticism of her and Prince Harry’s actions ultimately led to their friendship’s demise. Morgan’s outspoken nature and controversial remarks created a rift that could not be mended.

What does this mean for Meghan Markle?

The loss of these friendships undoubtedly has an impact on Meghan Markle. As a public figure, having a support system is crucial, and the absence of these once-close friends may leave a void in her life. However, Markle has shown resilience in the face of adversity and continues to focus on her family and philanthropic endeavors.

Will Meghan Markle make new friends?

While it is impossible to predict the future, it is likely that Meghan Markle will forge new friendships as she navigates her new life outside the royal family. As she becomes more involved in her various projects and initiatives, she will undoubtedly encounter individuals who share her passions and values.

In conclusion, the end of friendships with Jessica Mulroney and Piers Morgan has undoubtedly been a significant chapter in Meghan Markle’s life. However, as she continues to evolve and embrace her new role, it is clear that she remains focused on her family and the causes she holds dear.