Who is NCIS: Hawaii adding to the cast?

NCIS: Hawaii, the highly anticipated spin-off of the popular crime drama series, is gearing up to make its debut on our screens. As fans eagerly await the premiere, the show has been making headlines with its exciting cast announcements. Let’s take a closer look at the talented actors who will be joining the NCIS: Hawaii team.

Vanessa Lachey

Leading the pack is Vanessa Lachey, who has been cast as the series’ protagonist, Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. Lachey brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously starred in hit shows like “BH90210” and “Dads.” Her portrayal of Tennant is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the NCIS franchise.

Yasmine Al-Bustami

Joining Lachey is Yasmine Al-Bustami, who will be playing Lucy, a junior member of the NCIS team. Al-Bustami is no stranger to the small screen, having appeared in popular shows such as “The Originals” and “Nashville.” Her character is set to provide a relatable and engaging perspective as she navigates the challenges of being a young agent.

Jason Antoon

Another exciting addition to the cast is Jason Antoon, who will portray Ernie, a cyber intelligence specialist. Antoon’s previous credits include roles in “Claws” and “Famous in Love.” With his expertise in the world of cybercrime, Ernie is sure to bring a unique skill set to the team and add an intriguing dynamic to the show.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is NCIS?

NCIS stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service. It is a fictional law enforcement agency that investigates crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

What is a spin-off?

A spin-off is a television show or series that is derived from an existing show, often featuring characters or storylines that were introduced in the original series.

When will NCIS: Hawaii premiere?

The premiere date for NCIS: Hawaii has not been officially announced yet. However, it is expected to debut in the fall of 2021.

Will any characters from the original NCIS series appear in NCIS: Hawaii?

While there have been no official announcements regarding crossover appearances, it is not uncommon for spin-offs to feature guest appearances from characters of the original series. Fans will have to wait and see if any familiar faces make an appearance in NCIS: Hawaii.

As the anticipation builds for the premiere of NCIS: Hawaii, the addition of Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Jason Antoon to the cast has only heightened the excitement. With their diverse talents and compelling characters, they are sure to bring a fresh and captivating energy to the beloved NCIS franchise.