BTech Graduate Utilizes LinkedIn to Land Lucrative Job

A BTech graduate from Uttar Pradesh has leveraged the power of professional networking on LinkedIn to secure a highly desirable job opportunity. Muskan Agrawal, a recent graduate from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, landed a software development engineer role with a staggering annual package of ₹60 lakh. This record-breaking achievement has made her the highest-paid candidate from her college.

Muskan’s success story serves as an inspiration to engineering aspirants who often associate premier institutes with lucrative job prospects. Despite the academic demands of her studies, Muskan actively engaged in open-source projects and pursued various internship programs. She possesses a commendable coding acumen, having embarked on her coding journey early on.

Last year, Muskan’s coding prowess earned her the coveted title of India’s “top woman coder” in the TechGik Geek Goddess 2022 competition, where she triumphed over 69,000 female coders. This recognition came with a prize of ₹1.5 lakh. Additionally, Muskan’s dedication to coding led her to become a member of the Girlscript Foundation and secure a spot in LinkedIn’s esteemed mentorship program, which accepts only 40 women annually.

With her exceptional technical skills and determination, Muskan Agrawal has paved the way for young women in STEM fields, dispelling stereotypes and breaking barriers. She serves as a testament to the boundless possibilities that lie within the realm of professional networking platforms like LinkedIn, offering individuals the chance to connect with opportunities that can shape their careers.

