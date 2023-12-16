Who is most liked BTS or BLACKPINK?

Title: Battle of the K-pop Titans: BTS or BLACKPINK, Who Reigns Supreme?

Introduction:

In the ever-expanding world of K-pop, two groups have captured the hearts of millions worldwide: BTS and BLACKPINK. With their infectious music, mesmerizing performances, and dedicated fan bases, these two powerhouses have become global sensations. But the question remains: who is the most liked? Let’s delve into the world of BTS and BLACKPINK to find out.

BTS: The Global Phenomenon:

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in 2013. Their music transcends language barriers, tackling important social issues and promoting self-love and acceptance. With chart-topping hits like “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” and “Dynamite,” BTS has amassed an enormous following known as the ARMY. Their energetic performances and genuine connection with fans have solidified their status as global icons.

BLACKPINK: The Queens of Pop:

BLACKPINK, a four-member girl group formed in 2016, has taken the world storm with their fierce attitude and catchy tunes. Comprising of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK has broken numerous records with hits like “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.” Their powerful stage presence and unique fashion sense have garnered them a massive fan base known as the BLINKs.

FAQs:

1. What is K-pop?

K-pop refers to Korean pop music, which encompasses a wide range of genres and styles. It has gained immense popularity globally, with K-pop artists often known for their synchronized dance routines, elaborate music videos, and dedicated fan bases.

2. Who has more followers on social media?

As of now, BTS holds the record for the most Twitter followers, while BLACKPINK dominates on YouTube with the most subscribers.

3. Are BTS and BLACKPINK rivals?

While both groups have their own distinct styles and fan bases, they are not direct rivals. BTS and BLACKPINK have often expressed mutual respect and admiration for each other’s work.

Conclusion:

Determining who is the most liked between BTS and BLACKPINK is a subjective matter, as both groups have achieved remarkable success and have passionate fan bases. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. However, one thing is certain: BTS and BLACKPINK have revolutionized the K-pop industry and continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their talent, charisma, and undeniable charm.