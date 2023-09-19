The Viral Incident: Morgan Osman’s Meltdown on a Flight

A 20-second video of a woman identified as Morgan Osman has recently gone viral on the internet. In the video, Osman can be seen retrieving her luggage from an overhead compartment while verbally abusing her co-passenger and using profane language. As she walks down the aisle, she notices someone filming her and proudly exclaims that she is “Instagram famous.”

Currently, there is little information about when and where this incident took place, as well as what prompted Osman to behave in such a manner. However, it is worth noting that she is known to be an Instagram influencer and had appeared on a reality show called Bad Girls Club in 2010. Despite her popularity on Instagram, her account has been deleted at the time of writing.

Social media users have reacted to the viral video with amusement and mockery, particularly focusing on Osman’s claim of being “Instagram famous.” It seems that incidents like these are becoming increasingly common, as another video recently surfaced showing a woman named Tiffany Gomas having a meltdown on a flight bound for Orlando. In the video, Gomas can be heard yelling about someone “at the back not being real,” although she has not provided any further details about what she saw.

Comparisons have been drawn between the two incidents, with many suggesting that this type of behavior is becoming normalized. It is interesting to note that Morgan Osman has not yet commented on the viral footage of her flight meltdown.

It is important for readers to be aware that this article contains references to strong language and exercise discretion while reading.

