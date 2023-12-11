Michael Weatherly: The Man Behind the Iconic Tony DiNozzo

Introduction

Michael Weatherly, renowned for his portrayal of Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on the hit TV series “NCIS,” has captured the hearts of millions with his charismatic charm and undeniable talent. While fans are well-acquainted with his on-screen persona, many are curious about his personal life, particularly his marital status. In this article, we delve into the question that has piqued the interest of fans worldwide: Who is Michael Weatherly married to?

The Woman His Side: Bojana Jankovic

Michael Weatherly is happily married to Bojana Jankovic, a talented physician and internist. The couple tied the knot on September 30, 2009, in a private ceremony surrounded their closest friends and family. Bojana, originally from Serbia, completed her medical studies at the University of Belgrade and later pursued her residency in New York City. She currently works as a physician in Los Angeles, where the couple resides.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did Michael Weatherly and Bojana Jankovic meet?

A: Michael and Bojana first crossed paths at a bar in Vancouver, Canada, while he was filming an episode of “Dark Angel.” Their chance encounter blossomed into a beautiful relationship, leading to their eventual marriage.

Q: Does Michael Weatherly have children?

A: Yes, Michael and Bojana are proud parents to three children. Their firstborn, a daughter named Olivia, arrived in April 2012. In October 2013, their son Liam was born, followed their second son, Thaddeus, in 2019.

Q: Is Bojana Jankovic involved in the entertainment industry?

A: While Bojana is not directly involved in the entertainment industry, she has been a steadfast supporter of her husband’s career. Her medical background brings a unique perspective to their relationship, fostering a balance between their respective professions.

Conclusion

Michael Weatherly, the talented actor who brought Tony DiNozzo to life, has found his own real-life love story with Bojana Jankovic. Their enduring relationship and growing family serve as a testament to their commitment and love for one another. As fans continue to admire Michael’s work on-screen, they can take solace in knowing that he has found happiness off-screen as well.