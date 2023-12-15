Who is Michael Jordan’s new wife?

Michael Jordan’s New Wife: A Closer Look at Yvette Prieto

In the world of sports, few names resonate as strongly as Michael Jordan. The basketball legend, known for his unparalleled skills on the court, has recently made headlines once again, but this time for his personal life. Jordan tied the knot with his long-time partner, Yvette Prieto, in a lavish ceremony that captured the attention of fans and media alike. Let’s take a closer look at the woman who has captured the heart of one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Who is Yvette Prieto?

Yvette Prieto, a Cuban-American model, was born on March 26, 1979, in Cuba. She began her modeling career in the early 2000s and quickly gained recognition for her stunning looks and graceful presence. Prieto has worked with renowned fashion brands and graced the covers of various magazines, solidifying her status as a successful model.

The Love Story

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto first met in 2008 at a Miami nightclub. Their relationship blossomed over the years, and in 2011, the couple announced their engagement. On April 27, 2013, they exchanged vows in a grand ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded family and friends.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto meet?

The couple first crossed paths at a Miami nightclub in 2008.

2. When did they get married?

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto tied the knot on April 27, 2013.

3. What is Yvette Prieto’s profession?

Yvette Prieto is a successful Cuban-American model.

4. Where was their wedding held?

The couple’s extravagant wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida.

Conclusion

As Michael Jordan begins this new chapter of his life with his wife, Yvette Prieto, the world eagerly watches. Prieto’s beauty, grace, and successful career as a model have undoubtedly captured the attention of many. Together, they form a power couple that continues to inspire and captivate fans around the globe.