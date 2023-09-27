Internet Personality Meatball Arrested for Involvement in Philadelphia Looting

Internet personality Meatball, whose real name is Dayjia Blackwell, was among 20 individuals arrested for looting several stores in Philadelphia. The influencer documented her participation in the looting on social media platforms such as Instagram. This comes in the midst of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests following the dismissal of charges against a police officer involved in a fatal shooting of a Black individual.

Meatball, with her large following on Instagram, instructed her followers to gather on Walnut Street in Philadelphia prior to the looting. Videos and photos captured Meatball showcased the illegal activity taking place, including the theft of merchandise from popular stores like Foot Locker, Lululemon, and Apple.

During the looting, Meatball was seen enthusiastically recording the events, laughing, and encouraging further criminal activity. In one video, she stated, “Tell the police they’re either gonna lock me up tonight, or it’s gonna get lit, it’s gonna be a movie.” However, when confronted the police, she attempted to downplay her involvement and claimed she was only looking for gas. Despite her efforts, she was taken into custody.

Meatball, known for her online clothing business called Ain’t Nuffin, has gained a significant following on social media. She sells clothing items, particularly beanies and t-shirts, through her website. In light of her arrest, the hashtag ‘Free Meat’ trended on Twitter, with many expressing disbelief that she was apprehended the police.

The interim commissioner, John Stranford, emphasized that the criminal opportunists taking part in the looting were not connected to the peaceful protests. He denounced their actions and stated that they were attempting to destroy the city.

As of now, Meatball has not commented on her arrest. The situation has sparked discussions about the influence of internet personalities and the consequences of their actions. It serves as a reminder that individuals must be accountable for their behavior, both online and offline.

