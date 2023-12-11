Who is McGee’s Real Daughter on NCIS?

Introduction

Fans of the hit TV show NCIS have long been intrigued the character of Timothy McGee and his relationship with his daughter. The question of who McGee’s real daughter is has sparked much speculation and debate among viewers. In this article, we will delve into the details and shed light on this intriguing mystery.

The McGee Family

Timothy McGee, portrayed actor Sean Murray, is a beloved character on NCIS. Throughout the series, McGee’s personal life has been explored, including his relationships with various love interests. However, it was in Season 10 that the character’s daughter was introduced, adding a new dimension to his storyline.

Introducing Delilah Fielding

The real daughter of McGee on NCIS is Delilah Fielding, portrayed actress Margo Harshman. Delilah is introduced as a paraplegic intelligence analyst who works for the Department of Defense. She and McGee meet when he is assigned to investigate an explosion that left her injured. Their relationship blossoms, and they eventually marry and have children together.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did McGee and Delilah meet?

A: McGee and Delilah first met when he was assigned to investigate an explosion that injured her. They developed a close bond during the investigation, leading to a romantic relationship.

Q: Are Delilah and McGee still together?

A: Yes, Delilah and McGee are still together. They got married and have children together.

Q: How many children do McGee and Delilah have?

A: McGee and Delilah have two children together, a son named John McGee and a daughter named Morgan McGee.

Conclusion

The mystery of McGee’s real daughter on NCIS has been solved. Delilah Fielding, portrayed Margo Harshman, is the character introduced as McGee’s daughter. Their relationship has added depth and emotional resonance to the show, captivating fans and keeping them invested in the lives of these beloved characters.