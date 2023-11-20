Marvin Humes Takes on the Jungle Challenge in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Marvin Humes, known for his musical career as one-fourth of the popular boyband JLS, is about to embark on a whole new adventure. He will be joining the cast of the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! In this hit ITV reality show, celebrities leave behind their comforts to face the daunting challenges of the Australian jungle.

While Marvin is used to being in the spotlight on stage, this will be a completely different test for him. He will have to navigate through creepy crawlies and stomach-churning Bushtucker trials, away from his usual luxuries and the comfort of his family. It’s a true test of resilience and survival skills.

JLS rose to fame in 2008 after appearing on The X Factor and quickly became a sensation with their hit single “Beat Again.” The boyband achieved great success, with five number-one singles, five top-five albums, and sold-out arena tours. Although they disbanded in 2013, the group recently announced their reunion, including a new single, album, and tour.

Aside from his music career, Marvin has also made a name for himself as a DJ and television host. He spent years working on Capital FM before leaving last December. He has also co-hosted This Morning alongside his wife, Rochelle Humes, who is still one of the main presenters of the popular ITV daytime show. Together, they also host the BBC One music quiz, The Hits List.

Marvin and Rochelle have a beautiful love story. They got married in 2012 at Blenheim Palace and have been blessed with three children. Last year, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary renewing their vows in a breathtaking ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Joining Marvin in the jungle will be a diverse group of celebrities including actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, TV personality Sam Thompson, YouTube star Nella Rose, and food critic Grace Dent, among others.

Get ready to witness Marvin Humes face the ultimate challenge in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The show is set to premiere on Sunday, November 19, at 9pm on ITV1. It’s bound to be a thrilling and unpredictable adventure for Marvin and the rest of the cast.

