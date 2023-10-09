Britney Spears Changes Name on Instagram to “Maria River Red”

Britney Spears, the pop star icon, has recently changed her name on Instagram to “Maria River Red,” sparking confusion among fans. While it is unclear whether she has legally changed her name, she seems to be embracing the new moniker on social media.

This is not the first time Spears has changed her name on Instagram. In January, she announced that she was changing her name to River Red, but later changed it again to Maria River Red in July. Fans have speculated about the reasons behind this name change.

Some theories suggest that the name change could be related to Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, as she may be referring to the woman within herself as Maria River Red. Others believe that it could be connected to an upcoming album, possibly serving as the name of the album or an alter ego.

Throughout her battle to end her conservatorship, Spears has used her Instagram as a way to communicate with fans. However, her recent social media posts have raised concerns, particularly a video in which she appears to be dancing with knives. Fans’ worry prompted a wellness check from authorities, leading Spears to express frustration over the situation.

As the release of her memoir approaches, all eyes are on Britney Spears and her evolving online presence. Fans eagerly await more updates and clarification regarding her name change and the significance behind it.

Sources:

– “Britney Spears Changes Her Instagram Name to Maria River Red,” E! News

– “Britney Spears Sparks Concern with Instagram Video Dancing with Knives,” NBC News