Meet Erica Roberts from Married At First Sight UK

Ever since Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle joined Married At First Sight UK as ‘intruders,’ there has been a fair bit of drama. But that’s exactly what we love about the show, right? These new couples have added an extra dose of excitement to the social experiment.

Erica and Jordan were one of two new couples to join the show as ‘intruders.’ They went through marriage ceremonies, honeymoons, and explosive dinner parties. The other ‘intruder’ couple, Bianca and JJ, seemed less compatible at first, but only time will tell if the matches truly work.

Erica is 25 years old and comes from Edinburgh, Scotland. She joined Married At First Sight because her love life had been a shambles. She realized she was going for the wrong kind of guys and hoped that the experts could find her a better match. On her honeymoon in Antigua with Jordan, they had a beautiful time filled with couples massages, scenic views, and a romantic dinner on Erica’s birthday.

Erica has two jobs – she is a dance teacher and a social media manager. She faced some mean-girl energy from her fellow contestants when she joined the show late and struggled to bond with the group. On her Instagram, @ericarobertss_, Erica shares pictures of her outfits, holidays, and best friends. Interestingly, she also has a few snaps of her husband Jordan on her profile, and they still follow each other on Instagram, which could be a positive sign for their relationship.

As the show progresses, we eagerly await to see how Erica and Jordan’s relationship unfolds. Will they have success in the MAFS process and find love with each other? Only time will tell.

Sources:

– Married At First Sight UK

– Heart