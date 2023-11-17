Who Is Lionel Messi’s Agent?

In the world of football, few names carry as much weight as Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar has mesmerized fans around the globe with his incredible skills and unrivaled talent. But behind every great player, there is often a great agent working tirelessly behind the scenes. So, who is Lionel Messi’s agent?

Jorge Messi: Lionel Messi’s agent is none other than his father, Jorge Messi. Born on June 1, 1958, in Rosario, Argentina, Jorge has been instrumental in shaping his son’s career from a young age. He has been Lionel’s representative since the beginning of his professional journey and has played a crucial role in negotiating contracts, sponsorship deals, and managing his overall career.

FAQ:

1. How long has Jorge Messi been Lionel’s agent?

Jorge Messi has been Lionel’s agent since the start of his professional career. He has been his side throughout his journey, guiding him and ensuring his best interests are protected.

2. Does Lionel Messi have any other representatives?

While Jorge Messi is the primary agent for his son, Lionel also has a team of legal and financial advisors who assist in managing his affairs. However, Jorge remains the key figure in all major decisions related to Lionel’s career.

3. How successful has Jorge Messi been as an agent?

Jorge Messi’s track record as an agent speaks for itself. He has successfully negotiated numerous lucrative contracts for his son, securing his place among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Additionally, he has played a vital role in building Lionel’s brand and securing endorsement deals with major companies.

4. Are there any controversies surrounding Jorge Messi?

While Jorge Messi has been a trusted figure in Lionel’s career, he has faced legal issues himself. In 2016, both Jorge and Lionel were found guilty of tax fraud in Spain, resulting in fines and a suspended prison sentence for Jorge. However, this incident did not affect Lionel’s performance on the field or his relationship with his father.

In conclusion, Jorge Messi is the man behind Lionel Messi’s success. As his father and agent, he has been instrumental in shaping Lionel’s career and ensuring his best interests are protected. With his guidance, Lionel has become one of the greatest footballers of all time, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.