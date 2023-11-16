Who Is Lionel Messi Wife?

Who Is Lionel Messi’s Wife?

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football superstar, has captured the hearts of millions with his incredible skills and achievements on the field. But behind every successful man, there is often a strong and supportive woman. In Messi’s case, that woman is Antonela Roccuzzo, his childhood sweetheart turned wife.

Antonela Roccuzzo was born on February 26, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina. She met Messi when they were just children, as they both grew up in the same neighborhood. Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, and they tied the knot on June 30, 2017, in a lavish ceremony held in their hometown.

FAQ:

How did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet?

Messi and Roccuzzo met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. They grew up in the same neighborhood and developed a close friendship, which eventually turned into a romantic relationship.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

Messi and Roccuzzo got married on June 30, 2017, in a grand ceremony held in Rosario, Argentina.

Do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have children?

Yes, Messi and Roccuzzo have three children together. They welcomed their first son, Thiago, in 2012, followed Mateo in 2015, and Ciro in 2018.

Antonela Roccuzzo is not just a supportive wife but also a successful entrepreneur. She studied nutrition and has her own line of beauty products. Despite her husband’s fame and success, Roccuzzo prefers to keep a low profile and focuses on her family and business ventures.

As the wife of one of the greatest footballers of all time, Roccuzzo often accompanies Messi to various events and award ceremonies. She is known for her elegant style and grace, and her presence adds an extra charm to any occasion.

In conclusion, Antonela Roccuzzo is not just Lionel Messi’s wife but also his pillar of support and love. Their enduring relationship, which began in their childhood, is a testament to their strong bond. Roccuzzo’s success as an entrepreneur and her dedication to her family make her an inspiring figure in her own right.