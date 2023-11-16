Who Is Lionel Messi Wife?

Who Is Lionel Messi’s Wife?

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football superstar, has captured the hearts of millions with his incredible skills and achievements on the field. But behind every successful man, there is often a strong and supportive woman. In Messi’s case, that woman is Antonela Roccuzzo, his childhood sweetheart turned wife.

Antonela Roccuzzo was born on February 26, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina. She met Messi when they were just children, as they both grew up in the same neighborhood. Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, and they tied the knot on June 30, 2017, in a lavish ceremony held in their hometown.

FAQ:

How did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet?

Messi and Roccuzzo met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. They grew up in the same neighborhood and developed a close friendship, which eventually turned into a romantic relationship.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

Messi and Roccuzzo got married on June 30, 2017, in a grand ceremony held in Rosario, Argentina.

Do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have children?

Yes, Messi and Roccuzzo have three children together. They welcomed their first son, Thiago, in 2012, followed Mateo in 2015, and Ciro in 2018.

Antonela Roccuzzo is not just a supportive wife but also a successful entrepreneur. She studied nutrition and has her own line of beauty products. Despite her busy schedule, she always finds time to support her husband and attend his matches, both domestically and internationally.

As a private person, Roccuzzo prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but she occasionally shares glimpses of her family life on social media. Her Instagram account boasts millions of followers who eagerly await updates on her and Messi’s life together.

In conclusion, Antonela Roccuzzo is not just the wife of Lionel Messi but also a successful businesswoman and a loving mother. Her unwavering support and love have undoubtedly played a significant role in Messi’s success both on and off the field.