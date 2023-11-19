Who Is Lionel Messi Married To?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is a name that needs no introduction. The Argentine superstar has mesmerized fans around the globe with his incredible skills and achievements on the field. But when it comes to his personal life, many people are curious about one particular question: Who is Lionel Messi married to?

The answer is Antonela Roccuzzo. Messi and Roccuzzo have known each other since childhood, having grown up in the same town of Rosario, Argentina. Their love story began when they started dating in 2008, and they have been inseparable ever since. After a decade-long relationship, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rosario in June 2017.

Antonela Roccuzzo, born on February 26, 1988, is not just Messi’s wife but also his childhood sweetheart. She studied nutrition and has a degree in social communication. Despite being married to one of the most famous athletes in the world, Roccuzzo has managed to maintain a relatively low profile, focusing on her family and supporting her husband’s career.

FAQ:

Q: How many children do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have?

A: Messi and Roccuzzo are proud parents to three children. They have two sons, Thiago Messi Roccuzzo (born in 2012) and Mateo Messi Roccuzzo (born in 2015), and a daughter named Ciro Messi Roccuzzo (born in 2018).

Q: How did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet?

A: Messi and Roccuzzo met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. They became close friends and eventually started dating in 2008.

Q: Do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have any plans for the future?

A: While the couple keeps their personal plans private, they have expressed their desire to continue supporting each other and their children. Messi has often mentioned that his family is his top priority.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi is married to Antonela Roccuzzo, his childhood sweetheart. Their love story has stood the test of time, and they now have a beautiful family together. Despite their fame, they strive to maintain a private life and focus on their relationship and children.