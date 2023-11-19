Who Is Lionel Messi Best Friend?

Who Is Lionel Messi’s Best Friend?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. With his exceptional skills and numerous accolades, Messi has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. But amidst his fame and success, who is Lionel Messi’s best friend?

The Answer: Sergio Agüero

Lionel Messi’s closest friend in the footballing world is none other than Sergio Agüero. The two Argentine superstars have shared a strong bond since their early days in the national team and have remained inseparable ever since. Their friendship extends beyond the pitch, as they often spend time together off the field with their families.

A Friendship Forged in Argentina

Messi and Agüero’s friendship began during their time together in the Argentine national team’s youth setup. They played alongside each other in various age groups, forming a strong connection that has lasted throughout their careers. Their shared experiences and understanding of each other’s playing styles have undoubtedly contributed to their on-field chemistry.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did Messi and Agüero meet?

A: Messi and Agüero first met in the Argentine national team’s youth setup and have been friends ever since.

Q: Do Messi and Agüero play for the same club?

A: While they have never played for the same club team, they have faced each other numerous times in domestic and international competitions.

Q: Are Messi and Agüero’s families close as well?

A: Yes, Messi and Agüero’s families have a close relationship and often spend time together outside of football.

Q: Have Messi and Agüero ever played together in the same team?

A: Although they have not played together at club level, they have formed a formidable partnership in the Argentine national team.

Q: How do Messi and Agüero support each other?

A: Messi and Agüero are known to support each other both on and off the field, offering encouragement and advice whenever needed.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s best friend in the footballing world is Sergio Agüero. Their friendship, forged in the Argentine national team’s youth setup, has stood the test of time and continues to thrive. Their bond extends beyond football, making them not only great teammates but also close friends.