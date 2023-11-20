Who is Lester Holt’s Son?

Lester Holt, the renowned American journalist and anchor of NBC Nightly News, is a household name in the world of news reporting. With his authoritative presence and calm demeanor, Holt has become a trusted source of information for millions of viewers. While many are familiar with his professional achievements, some may be curious about his personal life, particularly his family. In this article, we delve into the question: Who is Lester Holt’s son?

The Background

Lester Holt is married to Carol Hagen, a real estate agent, and the couple has two children together. Their son, Stefan Holt, was born on September 19, 1987, in Chicago, Illinois. Stefan grew up in a family deeply rooted in the world of journalism, with his father’s successful career serving as an inspiration.

Stefan Holt’s Career

Following in his father’s footsteps, Stefan Holt pursued a career in journalism. He graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in broadcast journalism and began his professional journey as a reporter and anchor for various news stations across the United States. Currently, Stefan Holt works as an anchor for NBC 5 News in Chicago, where he covers a wide range of local and national news stories.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Lester Holt’s son’s name?

A: Lester Holt’s son’s name is Stefan Holt.

Q: When was Stefan Holt born?

A: Stefan Holt was born on September 19, 1987.

Q: What does Stefan Holt do for a living?

A: Stefan Holt is a journalist and currently works as an anchor for NBC 5 News in Chicago.

Q: Is Stefan Holt following in his father’s footsteps?

A: Yes, Stefan Holt pursued a career in journalism, inspired his father’s successful career.

In conclusion, Lester Holt’s son, Stefan Holt, has carved his own path in the world of journalism. With his father’s guidance and his own dedication, Stefan has become a respected news anchor in his own right. The Holt family’s legacy in the field of journalism continues to thrive, with both father and son making significant contributions to the industry.