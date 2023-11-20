Who is Lester Holt’s mother?

Lester Holt, the renowned American journalist and anchor of NBC Nightly News, has captivated audiences with his authoritative presence and insightful reporting. While much is known about his professional achievements, there is a lingering curiosity about his personal life, particularly his family background. In this article, we delve into the question that many have asked: Who is Lester Holt’s mother?

The Woman Behind the Icon

Lester Holt’s mother is June DeRozario Holt, a remarkable woman who played a significant role in shaping the person he is today. Born on June 8, 1930, in Jamaica, June Holt migrated to the United States in pursuit of a better life. She settled in California, where she met and married Lester Holt Sr., Lester Holt’s father.

June Holt was a hardworking and dedicated woman who instilled strong values in her children. She worked as a secretary and later as a medical technician, demonstrating her commitment to providing for her family. Her unwavering support and encouragement undoubtedly influenced Lester Holt’s career path and his commitment to journalistic integrity.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Lester Holt’s full name?

A: Lester Holt’s full name is Lester Don Holt Jr.

Q: When was Lester Holt born?

A: Lester Holt was born on March 8, 1959, in Marin County, California.

Q: Does Lester Holt have any siblings?

A: Yes, Lester Holt has two siblings, a brother named Mike Holt and a sister named Lynn Holt.

Q: What is Lester Holt’s mother’s nationality?

A: Lester Holt’s mother, June DeRozario Holt, was born in Jamaica.

Q: Is Lester Holt’s mother still alive?

A: Unfortunately, June DeRozario Holt passed away on January 2, 2020, at the age of 89.

In conclusion, June DeRozario Holt, the mother of Lester Holt, played an integral role in shaping the person he is today. Her hard work, dedication, and unwavering support undoubtedly influenced his successful career in journalism. While she may no longer be with us, her impact on Lester Holt’s life and the world of news reporting will always be remembered.