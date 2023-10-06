Who is Leslie Fhima on The Golden Bachelor?

Leslie Fhima may not have received the first impression rose or the first one-on-one date on The Golden Bachelor, but she has definitely left a lasting impression on Gerry Turner. Leslie, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, caught Gerry’s attention with her memorable limo exit. She emerged wearing a wig and robe, with a walker in hand. However, when Gerry asked if she needed help, she whipped off her props, let her hair down, and revealed a short black dress, responding with the iconic line, “Do I look like I need help?”

In her introduction video, Leslie claimed to have dated Prince when she was younger and even suggested that he wrote a song about her. She also revealed that she has been married twice for seven years each, sparking curiosity among viewers and Gerry himself.

According to Leslie’s official ABC bio, she is not only a former professional figure skater but also a personal trainer who is passionate about helping others live their best lives. Outside of her love for figure skating and dancing, Leslie is an incredible mother to her three children and a proud “glama” to her three grandchildren. In addition to this, Leslie has run 10 marathons and is looking for a running buddy for life. She is seeking a real man who will enhance her life and is ready to pursue love wholeheartedly.

Leslie’s fun facts include her disliking of mice, being a former aerobics champion, and having Lady Gaga and Post Malone as the top acts on her Best Concerts Ever list. During a group date in Episode 2, Gerry complimented Leslie, calling her a “really sexy woman.” Leslie reciprocated the interest, revealing that she wears hearing aids just like Gerry and telling him, “If you ever want to whisper sweet nothings in my ear, I’ll be able to hear you.” Gerry took the opportunity to whisper a mystery message into her ear, but Leslie kept it private, saying, “It’s for me to know. You gotta keep some things private!”

As of Episode 2, Leslie had 3,490 followers on Instagram.

According to Reality Steve rumors, Leslie Fhima not only gets a hometown date as one of Gerry’s Top 3 ladies but also makes it to his Top 2 contestants, along with Theresa Nist. However, these rumors have yet to be confirmed. Viewers will have to tune in to new episodes to find out the latest developments on The Golden Bachelor.

Sources: The Golden Bachelor, ABC.