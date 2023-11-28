Who is Kim Kardashian best friend?

Kim Kardashian’s Best Friend Revealed: Meet Jonathan Cheban

In the world of glitz and glamour, Kim Kardashian has become a household name. From her reality TV show to her successful business ventures, she has built an empire that has captivated millions. But behind every successful woman is a loyal friend, and for Kim Kardashian, that friend is none other than Jonathan Cheban.

Who is Jonathan Cheban?

Jonathan Cheban is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, often referred to as Kim Kardashian’s best friend. He is a successful entrepreneur, publicist, and reality TV star in his own right. Cheban first gained recognition through his appearances on the hit reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” where he quickly became a fan favorite.

How did Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban become friends?

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban’s friendship dates back to their high school days. They attended the same school in Los Angeles and bonded over their shared love for fashion and all things glamorous. Their friendship has stood the test of time, and they have been inseparable ever since.

What makes their friendship special?

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban’s friendship is often admired for its unwavering support and loyalty. Cheban has been Kardashian’s side through thick and thin, offering a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on. Their bond goes beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, as they have supported each other through personal triumphs and challenges.

FAQ:

Q: Are Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban still friends?

A: Yes, Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban are still close friends. They frequently appear together at events and have been seen supporting each other’s endeavors.

Q: Does Jonathan Cheban have any other famous friends?

A: Yes, Jonathan Cheban is known for his extensive network of celebrity friends. He has been seen socializing with various A-listers, including other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Q: Does Jonathan Cheban have his own business?

A: Yes, Jonathan Cheban is a successful entrepreneur. He has launched several businesses, including a luxury lifestyle brand and a popular food delivery service.

In the world of fame and fortune, true friendships can be hard to come. However, Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban’s bond serves as a reminder that genuine connections can withstand the test of time. Their unwavering support for each other is a testament to the power of friendship, even in the midst of Hollywood’s glitz and glamour.