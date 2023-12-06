Who is Kiefer Sutherland married to now?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can often be fleeting, with couples coming together and parting ways in the blink of an eye. One actor who has experienced his fair share of romantic ups and downs is the talented Kiefer Sutherland. Known for his iconic roles in films like “Stand Me” and the hit TV series “24,” Sutherland has had a colorful love life that has captured the attention of fans and media alike. So, who is Kiefer Sutherland married to now? Let’s find out.

The Current Mrs. Sutherland

As of the latest reports, Kiefer Sutherland is not currently married. After going through two divorces, first from Camelia Kath in 1990 and then from Kelly Winn in 2008, the actor has chosen to focus on his career and personal growth rather than pursuing another marriage. However, it’s important to note that relationships in Hollywood can change quickly, and it’s always possible that Sutherland may find love again in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who was Kiefer Sutherland’s first wife?

A: Kiefer Sutherland’s first wife was Camelia Kath, an actress and musician. They were married from 1987 to 1990.

Q: Who was Kiefer Sutherland’s second wife?

A: Kiefer Sutherland’s second wife was Kelly Winn, a magazine editor. They were married from 1996 to 2008.

Q: Does Kiefer Sutherland have any children?

A: Yes, Kiefer Sutherland has one daughter named Sarah Jude Sutherland, born in 1988, from his first marriage to Camelia Kath.

Q: Is Kiefer Sutherland currently in a relationship?

A: As of now, there is no public information about Kiefer Sutherland being in a committed relationship.

While Kiefer Sutherland may not be married at the moment, his fans continue to support him in both his personal and professional endeavors. Whether he decides to tie the knot again or not, one thing is for certain: his talent and charisma will continue to captivate audiences around the world.