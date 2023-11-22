Who is Kelly Ripa’s husband?

Kelly Ripa, the beloved television personality and co-host of the popular morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” has been happily married to her husband Mark Consuelos for over two decades. Consuelos, an actor and producer, is best known for his role as Hiram Lodge on the hit TV series “Riverdale.”

The couple first met on the set of the soap opera “All My Children” in 1995, where they played on-screen love interests. Their chemistry quickly translated off-screen, and they began dating shortly after. Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot on May 1, 1996, and have since become one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos meet?

A: Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of the soap opera “All My Children” in 1995, where they played a couple. Their on-screen romance blossomed into a real-life relationship.

Q: When did Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get married?

A: Ripa and Consuelos got married on May 1, 1996. They have been happily married for over two decades.

Q: What is Mark Consuelos known for?

A: Mark Consuelos is an actor and producer, best known for his role as Hiram Lodge on the TV series “Riverdale.” He has also appeared in various other television shows and films throughout his career.

Q: How long have Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos been together?

A: Ripa and Consuelos have been together for over 25 years. They started dating in 1995 and got married the following year.

Q: Do Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have children?

A: Yes, Ripa and Consuelos have three children together: Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio.

Throughout their marriage, Ripa and Consuelos have been open about their love and admiration for each other. They often share sweet messages and photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their strong bond. Despite their busy careers, the couple has managed to prioritize their relationship and maintain a strong and loving partnership.

Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, continues to support her in her endeavors, both personally and professionally. Their enduring love story serves as an inspiration to many, proving that true love can withstand the test of time in the fast-paced world of show business.