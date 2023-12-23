Julie Platt Appointed Interim Chair of University of Pennsylvania’s Board of Trustees

Julie Platt has been appointed as the interim chair of the University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees following Scott L. Bok’s resignation. Platt, who previously served as the board’s vice chair, will lead the group until a permanent successor is appointed. Her appointment comes during a time of transition for the university, following the resignation of former president Liz Magill.

Platt has deep ties to the Jewish community and has been a strong advocate for Jewish causes throughout her life. Growing up as the daughter of notable Jewish philanthropist Joan Schiff Beren, she has always felt a responsibility to support and protect the Jewish community. In her own words, she believes that if Jews don’t look out for their own community, no one else will.

As a volunteer fundraiser in Los Angeles, Platt has made significant contributions to various Jewish organizations. She currently chairs the Jewish Federations of North America and serves on the board of the Foundation for Jewish Camp. Platt is also actively involved with Penn, serving on the board of Penn Hillel and the Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies.

Platt’s personal connection to Penn spans years. She graduated from the university in 1979, alongside her husband, Hollywood producer Marc Platt. Their relationship began during their time as Penn students, and they have remained deeply connected to the university ever since. The couple has made substantial contributions to Penn, including the creation of the Platt Student Performing Arts House and the establishment of the Julie Beren Platt and Marc Platt Rehearsal Room.

Throughout her tenure as a member of the board of trustees, Platt has continued to support initiatives at Penn. Her contributions include funds and scholarships such as the Marc E. and Julie B. Platt Endowed Fund for the Center for Advanced Judaic Studies and the Julie Beren Platt and Marc E. Platt Scholarship for the School of Arts and Sciences. Platt’s dedication to the university and her ongoing support of its programs demonstrate her commitment to advancing education and enriching the Penn community.

As the interim chair of the board of trustees, Julie Platt brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and a passion for supporting the Jewish community and higher education. Her appointment marks a transitional period for the University of Pennsylvania, and her leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the institution.