Who is Julia Roberts married to before?

Julia Roberts’ Past Love Story: A Look into Her Previous Marriage

Introduction

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, has captivated audiences with her talent and beauty for decades. While she is often in the spotlight for her successful acting career, her personal life has also garnered significant attention. One aspect that has piqued curiosity is her previous marriage. In this article, we delve into the details of Julia Roberts’ past love story and explore who she was married to before.

The Marriage

Before her current marriage, Julia Roberts was previously married to country singer Lyle Lovett. The couple tied the knot on June 25, 1993, in a private ceremony held at St. James Lutheran Church in Marion, Indiana. Their relationship had blossomed after meeting on the set of the film “The Player” in 1992. Despite their different backgrounds, the couple seemed to complement each other well.

The Divorce

However, after less than two years of marriage, Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett announced their separation in March 1995. The divorce was finalized in March 1996, marking the end of their brief union. While the exact reasons for their split remain private, both parties have spoken highly of each other in interviews, emphasizing that their separation was amicable.

FAQ

Q: Who is Julia Roberts married to now?

A: Julia Roberts is currently married to cinematographer Daniel Moder. They tied the knot on July 4, 2002, and have been happily married ever since.

Q: How many children does Julia Roberts have?

A: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have three children together. They have two sons named Phinnaeus and Henry, as well as a daughter named Hazel.

Conclusion

While Julia Roberts’ previous marriage to Lyle Lovett may have been short-lived, it remains a significant part of her personal history. Today, she has found lasting love and happiness with her husband, Daniel Moder. As Julia Roberts continues to grace the silver screen with her talent, her fans will undoubtedly remain intrigued her personal life, always eager to learn more about the woman behind the iconic smile.