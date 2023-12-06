Who is Julia Roberts brother and sister?

Julia Roberts’ Family: Meet Her Talented Siblings

Julia Roberts, the iconic Hollywood actress known for her dazzling smile and remarkable talent, comes from a family with its fair share of star power. While most people are familiar with Julia’s successful career, many may not be aware of her equally talented siblings. Let’s take a closer look at the brother and sister of this renowned actress.

Eric Roberts: The Accomplished Brother

Eric Roberts, born on April 18, 1956, is Julia Roberts’ older brother. Like his sister, Eric is an accomplished actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over four decades, Eric has appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning critical acclaim for his performances. He has been nominated for both Academy and Golden Globe Awards, showcasing his undeniable talent and versatility.

Lisa Roberts Gillan: The Creative Sister

Lisa Roberts Gillan, born on March 27, 1965, is Julia Roberts’ older sister. While Lisa may not be as well-known as her sister and brother, she has made significant contributions to the film industry. Lisa is a talented actress and producer, having worked on various projects throughout her career. She has also collaborated with her sister Julia on several occasions, demonstrating the strong bond between the Roberts siblings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are Eric Roberts and Julia Roberts twins?

A: No, Eric Roberts is Julia Roberts’ older brother. They were born in different years.

Q: Has Lisa Roberts Gillan acted in any famous movies?

A: While Lisa Roberts Gillan may not have appeared in as many high-profile films as her sister Julia, she has had notable roles in various movies and TV shows.

Q: Are there any other siblings in the Roberts family?

A: Julia, Eric, and Lisa are the three siblings in the Roberts family.

In conclusion, Julia Roberts’ family is undoubtedly a talented bunch. With Eric Roberts’ successful acting career and Lisa Roberts Gillan’s contributions to the film industry, it’s clear that talent runs deep in this remarkable family. While Julia may be the most well-known of the siblings, their collective achievements are a testament to their shared passion for the arts.