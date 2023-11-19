Who is Josh Altman wife?

Who is Josh Altman’s Wife?

Los Angeles-based real estate agent and television personality, Josh Altman, is widely known for his appearances on the hit reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” With his charismatic personality and impressive sales record, Altman has become a household name in the world of luxury real estate. However, many fans are curious about the woman who stole his heart and became his wife. So, who is Josh Altman’s wife?

The Answer: Heather Bilyeu Altman

Josh Altman is happily married to Heather Bilyeu Altman. Heather is also a real estate agent and has made appearances alongside her husband on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” The couple tied the knot on April 2, 2016, in a lavish ceremony held at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Colorado.

FAQ:

Q: How did Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu meet?

A: Josh and Heather met while working together at the real estate firm, Hilton & Hyland. Their professional relationship soon blossomed into a romantic one, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Q: Does Heather Bilyeu Altman still work in real estate?

A: Yes, Heather continues to work in the real estate industry alongside her husband. She is a licensed real estate agent and has successfully closed numerous high-profile deals.

Q: Do Josh and Heather have children?

A: Yes, the couple has two beautiful children together. Their daughter, Alexis Kerry Altman, was born in 2017, and their son, Ace David Altman, joined the family in 2019.

Q: Are Josh and Heather still on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”?

A: While Josh Altman has been a mainstay on the show since 2011, Heather Bilyeu Altman decided to step away from the series after the birth of their first child. However, she has made occasional guest appearances.

In conclusion, Josh Altman’s wife is Heather Bilyeu Altman, a successful real estate agent who has been his side throughout their journey in the industry. Their love story, combined with their professional success, has made them a power couple in the world of luxury real estate.