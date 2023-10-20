Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Welcomes Two New Contestants from Charity Lawson’s Past Relationships

In Episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, viewers will meet two more ex-boyfriends of Charity Lawson: John Buresh and John Henry Spurlock. John B, who appeared on The Bachelorette Season 20 and was eliminated in Week 4, might be familiar to fans. However, John Henry, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Virginia, was sent home early on in the season. Let’s delve into who John Henry is and how his relationship with Charity ended on The Bachelorette.

John Henry Spurlock is an underwater welder, and he made quite the entrance on The Bachelorette emerging from the limo wearing his diving helmet. According to his official ABC bio, the 30-year-old John Henry is searching for a love “deeper than the ocean.” He values trustworthiness, adventure, and a good sense of humor in a partner and hopes to take his future wife diving. Despite being a bit shy initially, John Henry is known to fully commit once he opens up.

Here are three fun facts about John Henry:

1. He shamelessly loves pumpkin spiced lattes.

2. He prefers ornamental grasses over flowers.

3. He has only seen 20 movies in his whole life.

You can keep up with John Henry following him on Instagram at @johnhenry222, where he had 10,800 followers before his appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

On The Bachelorette, John Henry was eliminated in Week 2, following a group date where Charity and Joey Graziadei set the record for the franchise’s “longest kiss.” In Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, Episode 4’s preview, it appears that John Henry arrives at the beach with a date card. Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. (or stream on Hulu the next day) to see if John Henry finds greater success in Paradise than on The Bachelorette.

Source: The Bachelorette Season 20, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.