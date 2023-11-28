Who is Jennifer Garner’s New Love?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. Recently, the spotlight has been on Jennifer Garner, the talented actress known for her roles in films such as “Alias” and “13 Going on 30.” Rumors have been swirling about a new love interest in her life, leaving fans curious to know more. So, who is Jennifer Garner’s new love?

According to various sources, Jennifer Garner is reportedly dating John Miller, the CEO of Cali Group, a tech company based in California. The couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions, sparking speculation about their relationship. While neither Garner nor Miller have publicly confirmed their romance, insiders claim that they have been dating for several months now.

FAQ:

Q: Who is John Miller?

A: John Miller is the CEO of Cali Group, a technology company that focuses on developing innovative solutions for the restaurant industry.

Q: How did Jennifer Garner and John Miller meet?

A: The exact details of how Jennifer Garner and John Miller met are not known. However, it is believed that they were introduced through mutual friends.

Q: Is Jennifer Garner divorced?

A: Yes, Jennifer Garner finalized her divorce from actor Ben Affleck in October 2018. The couple had been separated since 2015.

Q: Does Jennifer Garner have children?

A: Yes, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three children together: two daughters named Violet and Seraphina, and a son named Samuel.

While Jennifer Garner has always been private about her personal life, it seems that she has found happiness once again. Fans are excited to see her moving on and enjoying a new chapter in her life. As the relationship between Garner and Miller continues to unfold, only time will tell if they are indeed Hollywood’s newest power couple.