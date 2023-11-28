Who is Jennifer Garner’s First Husband?

Jennifer Garner, the talented and beloved Hollywood actress, has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. While she is widely known for her roles in films such as “Alias” and “13 Going on 30,” many people are curious about her personal life, particularly her relationships. One question that often arises is: who is Jennifer Garner’s first husband?

The Answer: Scott Foley

Jennifer Garner’s first husband is actor Scott Foley. The couple met on the set of the television show “Felicity” in 1998 and tied the knot two years later, in October 2000. Foley is also an accomplished actor, known for his roles in shows like “Scandal” and “The Unit.” Unfortunately, their marriage did not stand the test of time, and they divorced in March 2004.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long were Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley married?

A: Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley were married for almost four years, from October 2000 to March 2004.

Q: Did Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley have any children together?

A: No, Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley did not have any children during their marriage.

Q: Who did Jennifer Garner marry after Scott Foley?

A: After her divorce from Scott Foley, Jennifer Garner went on to marry actor Ben Affleck in June 2005. They have three children together but divorced in 2018.

Q: Are Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley still friends?

A: While it is unclear about the current status of their friendship, both Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley have spoken positively about each other in interviews, suggesting that they have maintained a cordial relationship.

In conclusion, Jennifer Garner’s first husband is actor Scott Foley. Although their marriage ended in divorce, both have continued to have successful careers in the entertainment industry. Jennifer Garner has since moved on and remarried, while Scott Foley has also found success in his personal and professional life.